Look: Aly Raisman 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Over the years, dozens of prominent athletes have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but few, if any, have more empowering stories than Aly Raisman.

The legendary United States gymnast, who won a gold medal at the Olympics, has gone viral on social media for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos.

Some of Raisman's top "Body Paint" photos have gone viral on social media, too.

Raisman has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

She's been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue along with other top athletes and models.

Raisman is worthy of all the praise, both on and off of the gymnastics mat.

We wish Aly all the best in life moving forward.