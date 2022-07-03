Look: Aly Raisman's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several incredible athletes over the years.

Few, if any, are more empowering than Aly Raisman.

The former United States Summer Olympics gymnast first posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2017.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has released some behind-the-scenes looks at Raisman's empowering photoshoot.

Wonder Woman is a pretty great comparison for the United States gymnastics star.

