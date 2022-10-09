Look: Alyssa Miller's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of veteran, accomplished models over the years.

Alyssa Miller joined that list several years ago.

The longtime swimsuit model, who's now rising up in the music industry, took part in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Unsurprisingly, photos of the "Body Paint" photoshoots have gone viral on social media.

Some of Miller's top photos have been shared on social media, as well.

You can view more from Miller and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.