Look: Alyssa Miller's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

In 2011, Alyssa Miller made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Clearly, that experience went well.

Miller returned for the 2012 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In case two photoshoots weren't enough, the popular model appeared in the 2013 issue of the iconic magazine.

Not only did Miller get the chance to pose in Australia, she had the opportunity to participate in the "Body Paint" series.

A behind-the-scenes look at Miller's 2013 photoshoot can be seen here:

Miller referred to this experience as "an amazing thing to do."

Here are some other moments from Miller's SI Swim photoshoots:

You can view all of Miller's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.