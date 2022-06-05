Look: Anna Kournikova Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova during Anna Kournikova and the Sacramento Capitals Play the Newport Beach Breakers in the World Team Tennis Pro League at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

The 2022 edition of the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands last month.

This year, there were some notable athletes featured in the issue, as five WNBA stars posed for the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

They were not the first athletes to be featured in the issue, though. Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Former tennis star Anna Kournikova posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the early 2000s.

Photos from Kournikova's shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine can be seen here.

Kournikova rose to the peak of her tennis fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She is one of several notable tennis figures to be featured in the magazine.

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard has also been featured.

