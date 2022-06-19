Look: Anna Kournikova's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova during Anna Kournikova and the Sacramento Capitals Play the Newport Beach Breakers in the World Team Tennis Pro League at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty notable athletes over the years.

From Genie Bouchard to Serena Williams to Sloane Stephens, there have been several prominent tennis stars featured in the issue in recent years.

Several years ago, legendary tennis star Anna Kournikova took part in the issue.

Kournikova, a Russian tennis star who reached her peak fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2004.

ST LOUIS, MO - JULY 17: Anna Kournikova attends the St. Louis Aces Vs Newport Beach Breakers match at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center on July 17, 2010 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

Some of Kournikova's best photos for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.

Kournikova has been retired for several years, but she continues to have a big presence on social media.

The longtime tennis star has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

We could see another major tennis star or two posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue next year.

You can view the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.