Look: Anna Kournikova's Best Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

Anna Kournikova during Anna Kournikova and the Sacramento Capitals Play the Newport Beach Breakers in the World Team Tennis Pro League at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

Some prominent tennis stars have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens, Genie Bouchard, Maria Sharapova and many others have all been featured in the prominent swimsuit magazine.

Anna Kournikova joined the list of notable tennis players to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in the early 2000s.

The Russia native, who rose to the top of the tennis fame world in the late 1990s and early 2000s, never quite reached the top of the game.

She made the semifinals at Wimbledon in 1997 and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2001. Kournikova made it to the fourth round of the U.S. Open in 1996 and ’98.

Some of Kournikova's best photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have gone viral on social media.

Kournikova also landed the cover of Sports Illustrated.

You can view Kournikova's full photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.