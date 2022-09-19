Look: Anna Kournikova's Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova during Anna Kournikova and the Sacramento Capitals Play the Newport Beach Breakers in the World Team Tennis Pro League at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

Over the years, some big-time tennis stars have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Few tennis stars were bigger in a celebrity sense than Anna Kournikova in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Russian tennis star never won a Grand Slam, though she made some deep runs over the course of her career, and made a big name for herself off the court.

Kournikova landed a Sports Illustrated cover and was featured in the SI Swimsuit issue, as well.

Kournikova has made several appearances in the magazine, as well as posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

