Look: Anna Kournikova's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova during Anna Kournikova and the Sacramento Capitals Play the Newport Beach Breakers in the World Team Tennis Pro League at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

With Wimbledon underway, let's take a look back at some of the legendary tennis stars who have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Former women's tennis star Anna Kournikova posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the early 2000s.

Kournikova, who is from Russia, was near the top of her fame when she posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

ST LOUIS, MO - JULY 17: Anna Kournikova attends the St. Louis Aces Vs Newport Beach Breakers match at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center on July 17, 2010 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

Kournikova never won a Grand Slam, though she nearly took home the title at Wimbledon.

The former women's tennis star continues to have a big following, with more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

We've seen several prominent tennis stars posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

