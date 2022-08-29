Look: Anna Kournikova's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Happy start of the U.S. Open day, everyone!
The fourth and final Grand Slam of the 2022 tennis calendar is underway from New York.
Anna Kournikova made a deep run or two in the U.S. Open during her tennis career. The Russian tennis star never won a Grand Slam, though she came close a couple of times.
Off the court, Kournikova was a bonafide star, constantly making headlines and drawing attention.
She once posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as well, joining a group of notable tennis stars to do so.
You can view her full photoshoot here.
Kournikova is one of several notable tennis stars to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Genie Bouchard, Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens and Maria Sharapova, among others, have also posed for it.
Kournikova landed a Sports Illustrated cover during her playing career, as well.
She threw it back on Instagram with a photo of the cover.
Happy tennis watching, everyone.