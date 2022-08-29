Look: Anna Kournikova's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

ST LOUIS, MO - JULY 17: Anna Kournikova attends the St. Louis Aces Vs Newport Beach Breakers match at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center on July 17, 2010 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

Happy start of the U.S. Open day, everyone!

The fourth and final Grand Slam of the 2022 tennis calendar is underway from New York.

Anna Kournikova made a deep run or two in the U.S. Open during her tennis career. The Russian tennis star never won a Grand Slam, though she came close a couple of times.

Off the court, Kournikova was a bonafide star, constantly making headlines and drawing attention.

She once posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as well, joining a group of notable tennis stars to do so.

You can view her full photoshoot here.

Anna Kournikova during Anna Kournikova and the Sacramento Capitals Play the Newport Beach Breakers in the World Team Tennis Pro League at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

Kournikova is one of several notable tennis stars to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Genie Bouchard, Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens and Maria Sharapova, among others, have also posed for it.

Kournikova landed a Sports Illustrated cover during her playing career, as well.

She threw it back on Instagram with a photo of the cover.

Happy tennis watching, everyone.