Look: Anne de Paula's SI Swimsuit Photos With Lion, Giraffe

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Anne de Paula attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

Throughout the history of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, there have been numerous adventurous photoshoots.

Back in 2019, Brazilian model Anne de Paula participated in a unique--and semi-dangerous--shoot. De Paula posed in Kenya with a lion and a giraffe.

The assignment was part of de Paula's third of four consecutive appearances in the SI Swimsuit edition. Despite the challenges she faced, the Rio de Janeiro native handled herself with aplomb.

You can see some of the video highlights of her wildlife shoots below.

De Paula began her SI Swimsuit career in 2017 after winning the 2017 SI Swimsuit model search. She appeared in the magazine in "Body Paint."

The girlfriend of NBA star Joel Embiid, de Paula would go on to be showcased in the 2018-20 SI Swimsuit annual.

You can view all of her work with Sports Illustrated here.