Look: Anne V's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models draw eyeballs like Anne V.

The prominent swimsuit issue model has been featured in the magazine several times, though one of her photoshoots stands above the rest.

Anne V was part of the iconic "Body Paint" campaign.

The legendary swimsuit issue model posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the prominent edition of the magazine.

Anne V is one of several notable models to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue..

She's one of several notable models to take part in the 'Body Paint' campaign.

Anne V is one of the most-popular models in the history of the swimsuit issue for a reason.

She's trended on social media for all of her photoshoots.

You can view more from Anne V and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.