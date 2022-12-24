Skip to main content
Look: Ashley Graham's Best Swimsuit Photos

Ashley Graham presents at the ABC Museum in Spain.

Model Ashley Graham presents 'Violeta By Mango' new campaign at the ABC Museum on October 15, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model Ashley Graham went viral on Twitter. 

For some reason, a Twitter user criticized Graham's body. Her tweet about the SI Swimsuit model gained a lot of traction. 

Graham responded to this harsh comment by tweeting, "Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far. I'll start"  

That tweet from Graham received a plethora of positive responses from her fans. 

Despite what one person may have said, Graham is one of the most influential models of her generation. As a rookie in 2016, she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. 

Overall, Graham has been featured in three issues of SI Swimsuit. Here are some of her best photos: 

Graham's most recent photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took place in 2018. She was photographed in Nevis.

You can view all of Graham's photos with SI Swimsuit here.