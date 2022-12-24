Look: Ashley Graham's Best Swimsuit Photos

Model Ashley Graham presents 'Violeta By Mango' new campaign at the ABC Museum on October 15, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Earlier this week, former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model Ashley Graham went viral on Twitter.

For some reason, a Twitter user criticized Graham's body. Her tweet about the SI Swimsuit model gained a lot of traction.

Graham responded to this harsh comment by tweeting, "Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far. I'll start"

That tweet from Graham received a plethora of positive responses from her fans.

Despite what one person may have said, Graham is one of the most influential models of her generation. As a rookie in 2016, she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Overall, Graham has been featured in three issues of SI Swimsuit. Here are some of her best photos:

Graham's most recent photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took place in 2018. She was photographed in Nevis.

You can view all of Graham's photos with SI Swimsuit here.