Look: Ashley Greene's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Ashley Greene attends the premiere of 'In Dubious Battle' during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Giardino on September 3, 2016 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Actress Ashley Greene is best known for her work on the big screen, but she has also done her share of modeling.

Back in 2010, off the success of her appearance in the Twilight film series, a then-22-year-old Greene participated in a photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

For her assignment with SI Swim, Greene traveled to Turks and Caicos and took part in the "Body Paint" segment of the 2010 magazine.

In addition to playing Alice Cullen in the Twilight saga, Greene has appeared in over two dozen other films, as well as the television series Punk'd, Crossing Jordan, Mad TV and Rogue.

Greene maintains a strong Instagram following of over two million, and she and her husband, Australian television personality Paul Khoury, are currently expecting their first child.

You can view Greene's full gallery with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.