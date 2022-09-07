Look: Barbara Palvin's 'Irresistible' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Earlier this summer, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some of the most popular models in the world.

Although she wasn't a part of this year's issue, Barbara Palvin has plenty of history with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Palvin was featured in ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue from 2016 until 2019.

During that run with the shoot, she took trips to the Bahamas, Costa Rica, Curacao and Turks and Caicos. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Palvin's "irresistible" shoot.

Check it out.

SI Swimsuit revealed what Palvin has been up to since her last shoot.

Is there any major designer Palvin hasn’t modeled for? The SI Swimsuit model has walked the runway for Prada, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Nina Ricci and LaQuan Smith. She was also named a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019. All the while, Palvin was building her social media following for fans eager to follow along on her journey. Today, she has over 18 million Instagram followers, proving she’s a powerhouse in the modeling world and beyond. She’s posed for Vogue, Marie Claire, Glamour, Elle and many more.

All of Palvin's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content can be found here.