Look: Best Abby Dahlkemper Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Earlier this month, the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released.

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, including several notable soccer stars.

Back in 2019, United States women's national team star Abby Dahlkemper was featured in the issue. Dahlkemper, along with Alex Morgan and some of their USWNT teammates, posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

"I was kind of in disbelief because Sports Illustrated is such an iconic magazine to be a part of. I was just shocked… and honored and I was really excited about the opportunity to have people get to know me off the field and not in soccer clothes," she told SI.com.

Dahlkemper was one of several USWNT stars to pose for the issue in 2019.

The full 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue came out earlier this month.

