Look: Best Alex Morgan Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 'Body Paint' Photos

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of United States of America celebrates after winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition was released without the body paint section.

With no body part shoot this year, it's time to throw it back to one of the best from years past. Soccer star Alex Morgan is one of the most well-known athletes in the world.

The United States Women's National Team striker is one of the most lethal goal scorers in the world. She's become an icon on and off the field for fans everywhere.

While she's known for her prowess on the soccer field she's also become an accomplished model, posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The legendary U.S. Soccer star even posed for the "Body Paint" photoshoot with SI Swimsuit.

Some of Morgan's viral "Body Paint" photos were shared on YouTube.

Morgan is one of several United States Women's National Team soccer players to take part, including Abby Dahlkemper and Megan Rapinoe.

Morgan is one of the most iconic athletes to ever suit up for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Her full photoshoots can be seen here.