Look: Best Aly Raisman 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Over the past two decades, a number of elite athletes have participated in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

An even smaller number have taken part in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit "body paint" edition. Among those was former United States star gymnast Aly Raisman

The three-time Olympic golf medalist has participated in two Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoots - in 2017 and 2018.

She was the star of arguably Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's most powerful moment when she participated in the "body paint" edition to show empowerment for women after the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.

“You can be sexy, you can be wearing a sexy bikini, you can still be smart, powerful, have a voice,” Raisman said after the shoot. “You can still be advocating for change, you can still be a good person, you can still be respected.”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's official Twitter account also featured a few photos from Raisman's shoot in 2017.

