Look: Best Anna Kournikova Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova during Anna Kournikova and the Sacramento Capitals Play the Newport Beach Breakers in the World Team Tennis Pro League at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

Earlier this month, the iconic 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released.

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. We had some athletes in this year's issue, too, as some WNBA stars posed for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Anna Kournikova is among those who have posed for the issue in the past.

Back in 2004, the former Russian tennis star posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Kournikova's best photos for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.

ST LOUIS, MO - JULY 17: Anna Kournikova attends the St. Louis Aces Vs Newport Beach Breakers match at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center on July 17, 2010 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

Kournikova never reached the pinnacle of the tennis world with a Grand Slam, but she did make it far at Wimbledon during the peak of her career. She has since retired, but maintains a public lifestyle, with nearly 2 million followers on Instagram.

Perhaps we'll be seeing more tennis stars in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue next year.

You can view more from the 2022 edition here.