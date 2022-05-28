Look: Best Anna Kournikova Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Earlier this month, the iconic 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released.
Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. We had some athletes in this year's issue, too, as some WNBA stars posed for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Anna Kournikova is among those who have posed for the issue in the past.
Back in 2004, the former Russian tennis star posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Some of Kournikova's best photos for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.
Kournikova never reached the pinnacle of the tennis world with a Grand Slam, but she did make it far at Wimbledon during the peak of her career. She has since retired, but maintains a public lifestyle, with nearly 2 million followers on Instagram.
Perhaps we'll be seeing more tennis stars in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue next year.
You can view more from the 2022 edition here.