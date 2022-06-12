Look: Best Anne de Paula 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Anne de Paula attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

Anne de Paula, the significant other of Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid, is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model veteran.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model was not a part of the 2022 issue, though she's been a part of the issue multiple times in the past.

In fact, de Paula, a Brazil native, is one of the few who have gotten the "Body Paint" experience for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

De Paula's shoots are among the most-popular in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit lore.

You can view a behind-the-scenes look at de Paula's "Body Paint" shoot here.

De Paula has shared some of her favorite shots on Instagram, as well.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue came out earlier this year. You can view more from the 2022 edition here.