Look: Best Ashley Callingbull Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Earlier this month, the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue debuted featuring several new names.

Among the new models featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was Ashley Callingbull. The model, actress, motivational speaker and media host, is one of several notable 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Finalists.

After the latest edition was announced, Callingbull took to Twitter to celebrate the history she made.

"Mom I made history! I’m the first Indigenous First Nations woman to grace the pages of Sports Illustrated and my heart is beaming with pride! But most importantly, I will not be the last and I can’t wait to see who’s next," she said on Instagram.

"Your girl is in @si_swimsuit ! This is a huge moment for Indigenous women because now the door is open for others to walk through and own this space," she added in a new post.

"I can’t thank you enough @mj_day and the SI Swim Team for making my dreams come true. I used to be a little insecure girl from the Rez that didn’t even dare to dream big. Now I’m a strong, empowered and fearless woman making history."

You can view more from the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here and more from Ashley Callingbull here.