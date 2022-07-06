Look: Best Ashley Graham Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Ashley Graham attends the 2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS on September 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage) Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Over the years, some of the most popular models in the world have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

In 2016, Ashley Graham appeared on the SI Swimsuit cover as a rookie. She then returned for the 2017 issue in Fiji.

Graham's run with Sports Illustrated didn't stop there. In 2018, she was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis.

Some of Graham's best photos from her run with Sports Illustrated were captured in 2017.

Check them out:

Though it has been a few years since Graham has done a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, she remains a fan favorite.

For as long as people can remember, Graham has been an advocate for body positivity and inclusion.

As of now, Graham has over 18.7 million followers on Instagram.

You can view Graham's photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.