Look: Best Ashley Greene 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some big names over the years, from models to athletes to actresses.

Back in 2010, Hollywood actress Ashley Greene took part in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Greene was featured in the special "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Greene, who's perhaps best known for her role in the "Twilight" series, was excited to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The prominent actress was photographed in Turks and Caicos by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Greene continues to have a big following, with more than 1 million fans on Instagram.

You can view her full gallery with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.