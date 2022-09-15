Look: Best Athlete Wife Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Professional basketball player Carmelo Anthony and television personality La La Anthony attend the 'Loving' premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Isa Saiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

In 2008, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit put together a very creative photoshoot featuring the wives of three marquee athletes.

The wives of Carmelo Anthony, Johnny Damon and Jeff Garcia all appeared in the 2008 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

La La Anthony, Michelle Damon and Carmella Garcia were honored to participate in this photoshoot for SI Swim.

"It's such an honor," Garcia said. "I've always wanted to be a part of Sports Illustrated and I'm very excited to be part of the Swimsuit edition."

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the 2008 photoshoot involving Anthony, Damon and Garcia:

Anthony was also pleased with the way this experience went, saying "I was a little hesitant but I said I'd give it a try, and I'm glad I did.

Damon was a bit nervous about this photoshoot, but just like Anthony she was pleased with the results.

You can view all of Anthony, Damon and Garcia's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on their official website.