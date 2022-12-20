Look: Best 'Body Paint' Photos Of Olympic Swimmer

Swimmer Natalie Coughlin poses for a portrait at the 2016 Team USA Media Summit, March 7, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. - The 2016 Summer Olympics will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 5-21. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Former Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin was featured in the 2012 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She posed for the iconic magazine in body paint.

Even though this was a new experience for Coughlin, it didn't take long for her to adjust.

"The first half hour was kinda strange. And then, after a half hour, you kinda forget that you're naked because you're completely covered," Coughlin said.

Coughlin had a blue swimsuit painted on her for the 2012 issue.

Coughlin had a very successful career, winning a total of 12 Olympic medals from 2004-2012. She was also named American Swimmer of the Year three times.

It's also worth noting that Coughlin was the first woman to ever complete the 100-meter backstroke in less than one minute.

Coughlin's days of competing at the highest level might be over, but she remains a fan favorite.

At this moment, Coughlin has over 154,000 followers on Instagram.

You can view Coughlin's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.