Look: Best 'Body Paint' Photos Of Olympic Swimmer
Former Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin was featured in the 2012 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She posed for the iconic magazine in body paint.
Even though this was a new experience for Coughlin, it didn't take long for her to adjust.
"The first half hour was kinda strange. And then, after a half hour, you kinda forget that you're naked because you're completely covered," Coughlin said.
Coughlin had a blue swimsuit painted on her for the 2012 issue.
Coughlin had a very successful career, winning a total of 12 Olympic medals from 2004-2012. She was also named American Swimmer of the Year three times.
It's also worth noting that Coughlin was the first woman to ever complete the 100-meter backstroke in less than one minute.
Coughlin's days of competing at the highest level might be over, but she remains a fan favorite.
At this moment, Coughlin has over 154,000 followers on Instagram.
You can view Coughlin's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.