131
Look: Best 'Body Paint' Photos Of Olympic Swimmer

Swimmer Natalie Coughlin poses for a portrait at the 2016 Team USA Media Summit, March 7, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. - The 2016 Summer Olympics will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 5-21. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin was featured in the 2012 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She posed for the iconic magazine in body paint. 

Even though this was a new experience for Coughlin, it didn't take long for her to adjust. 

"The first half hour was kinda strange. And then, after a half hour, you kinda forget that you're naked because you're completely covered," Coughlin said

Coughlin had a blue swimsuit painted on her for the 2012 issue. 

Coughlin had a very successful career, winning a total of 12 Olympic medals from 2004-2012. She was also named American Swimmer of the Year three times. 

It's also worth noting that Coughlin was the first woman to ever complete the 100-meter backstroke in less than one minute.

Coughlin's days of competing at the highest level might be over, but she remains a fan favorite. 

At this moment, Coughlin has over 154,000 followers on Instagram.

You can view Coughlin's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.