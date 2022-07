Look: Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos From Emily Ratajkowski

FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 14: Emily Ratajkowski attends the Superga Party during Pitti Immagine Uomo 102 at La Loggia del Piazzale Michelangelo on June 14, 2022 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images) Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty memorable models over the years.

Few, if any, garnered as much attention as Hollywood actress Emily Ratajkowski.

The prominent actress did a "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Ratajkowski's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit went viral, unsurprisingly.

You can view more from Emily's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.