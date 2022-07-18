Look: Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos From Ronda Rousey

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Ronda Rousey is as fierce as they come inside of the fighting ring, but the former MMA star has plenty of sides to her.

One of those sides includes modeling.

The prominent MMA and wrestling star has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Rousey even took part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Rousey is one of several notable athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, many of which took part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots.

You can view more from Rousey and her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos here.