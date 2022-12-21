Look: Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Aly Raisman

Former U.S. gymnast Aly Raisman made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2017. The very next year, she made a powerful statement by wearing just her words in during photoshoot.

Raisman had "survivor, "fierce," "women" and "every voice matters" painted on her body. It was quite the message from the three-time Olympic gold medalist.

This photoshoot was part of SI Swim's "In Her Own Words" project.

"Everyone should feel comfortable expressing themselves however makes them happy. Women can be intelligent, fierce, sexy, powerful, strong, advocate for change while wearing what makes them feel best," Raisman said about her photoshoot. "The time where women are taught to be ashamed of their bodies is OVER.”

Here are Raisman's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Raisman last appeared in the 2018 issue of SI Swim. She was photographed in Aruba.

You can view all of Raisman's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.