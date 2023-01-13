Look: Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos of Rose Bertram

Rose Bertram made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2015. The Belgian model had a chance to see what the "Body Paint" photoshoot was all about.

Bertram's rookie photoshoot took place in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Bertram's photoshoot from 2015:

Bertram has also posed for the iconic magazine in various swimsuits.

Check it out:

Bertram was recently linked to French soccer star Kylian Mbappe. She denied those rumors in a statement that was released on Instagram.

"Nothing that has been said, written or claimed is true in any shape or form," she wrote. "The truth can't and won't come from a stranger that doesn't know anything about my life and is hiding behind a screen."

As for Bertram's modeling career, she last appeared in the 2017 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view all of Bertram's body paint photos with SI Swimsuit here.