Look: Best Camille Kostek Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 02: Model Camille Kostek attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Camille Kostek is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran at this point.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader, who dates Rob Gronkowski, landed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover a couple of years ago. She's become one of the most-popular figures in the magazine.

The 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine came out earlier this month.

Some of Kostek's best photos have been shared on social media.

Kostek has been expanding her brand in recent years, as well, working for different companies and pursuing some media opportunities.

More from the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.