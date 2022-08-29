Look: Best Caroline Wozniacki 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning a point in her women's singles final against Simona Halep of Romania on day 13 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 2022 U.S. Open is here.

The fourth and final Grand Slam of tennis' 2022 season will officially get underway later on Monday.

Over the years, several prominent tennis players have taken part in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Some of those players have even posed for the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Caroline Wozniacki is in that group.

The tennis star is one of several notable athletes to pose for the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Matches will air on ESPN networks.