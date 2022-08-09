Look: Best Cheryl Tiegs Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Cheryl Tiegs during Designer Nicole Miller and Cheryl Tiegs in Remembrance of World AIDS Day at Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Sam Levi/WireImage)

There have been a handful of iconic models to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, such as Cheryl Tiegs.

Tiegs is one of the most popular supermodels of all time. She made appearances on the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Time magazine.

Overall, Tiegs appeared in nine issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In 1970, she was named the cover model.

Tiegs was also on the cover of the 1975 and 1983 issues for SI Swim.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit wanted to pay homage to Tiegs by sharing a video of her photoshoot from 1989.

Here's the 1970 issue featuring Tiegs:

