Look: Best Christen Harper Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Christen Harper attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

It's been a big year for Christen Harper.

The model got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie debut.

Harper, who posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue last year, was officially a rookie for the 2022 edition of the magazine, which hit newsstands earlier this year.

Some of Harper's best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have been shared on Instagram, as well.

Life is good for Christen Harper and Jared Goff.

You can view full photos from the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.