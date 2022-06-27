Look: Best Christen Harper Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Photos

(Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

It's been a big year for Christen Harper.

The model got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie debut.

Harper, who posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue last year, was officially a rookie for the 2022 edition of the magazine, which hit newsstands earlier this year.

Some of Harper's best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have been shared on Instagram, as well.

Life is good for Christen Harper and Jared Goff.

