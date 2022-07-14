Look: Best Clarissa Bowers Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Miami Swim Week has arrived.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be down in South Beach this weekend, taking part in the annual Miami Swim Week festivities.

Saturday night, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will host its Swim Week fashion show.

Back in 2019, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Clarissa Bowers took part in the Swim Week fashion show. Bowers made her debut in the magazine that following year.

Bowers is one of several notable models to have taken part in the annual Miami Swim Week fashion show.

You can view Bowers' full photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.