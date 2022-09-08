Look: Best Danielle Herrington Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
In 2017, Danielle Herrington made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Her rookie photoshoot took place in Fiji.
Herrington knew from a very young age that she wanted to be a model. Fast forward to 2018, and she achieved a lifetime goal by becoming a cover model for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.
Herrington's 2018 photoshoot took place in the Bahamas. She was photographed by Ben Watts.
A behind-the-scenes look at Herrington's first experience with the SI Swim team can be viewed here:
Overall, Herrington has appeared in five Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues.
Here are some of Herrington's best SI Swim photos:
Herrington last appeared in the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
You can view all of Herrington's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.