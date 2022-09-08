Look: Best Danielle Herrington Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Danielle Herrington attends 2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS at the Plaza Hotel on September 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

In 2017, Danielle Herrington made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Her rookie photoshoot took place in Fiji.

Herrington knew from a very young age that she wanted to be a model. Fast forward to 2018, and she achieved a lifetime goal by becoming a cover model for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

Herrington's 2018 photoshoot took place in the Bahamas. She was photographed by Ben Watts.

A behind-the-scenes look at Herrington's first experience with the SI Swim team can be viewed here:

Overall, Herrington has appeared in five Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues.

Here are some of Herrington's best SI Swim photos:

Herrington last appeared in the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view all of Herrington's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.