Look: Best Duckie Thot Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Duckie Thot attends the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Just a few months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition hit newsstands around the world.

SI Swim has featured some of the biggest names in the modeling world, former athletes and the next up-and-coming modeling talent. Nyadak "Duckie" Thot is one of the latest to join the SI Swim party.

She burst onto the modeling scene after being featured on Season 8 of Australia’s Next Top Model in 2013 as a 17-year-old. Thot, who is of South Sudanese descent, announced she would be part of the shoot earlier this year.

"Still feels like a dream, I can’t believe I’ve crossed this off my list," she said. "For over 10 years, I've dreamt of working with the SI team and it was truly worth the wait. I was welcomed with open arms, which was nothing short of what I imagined. we shot in Montenegro on my birthday last year which made it that much more special."

She shared new photos of the shoot in May.

Check out Duckie Thot in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

