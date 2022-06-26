Look: Best Erin Heatherton 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Model Erin Heatherton attends the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Celebration at Brookfield Place on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage) Michael Stewart/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some big-time models over the years.

Some of those models posed for the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Erin Heatherton, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model and Victoria's Secret model, took part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot in 2015.

Heatherton is one of several big names to take part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot.

You can view Erin's complete photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.