Look: Best Genie Bouchard Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released earlier this month.

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

Among them: Genie Bouchard.

The Canadian-born tennis star posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2017 and '18.

Bouchard has shared some of her best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos on social media.

Bouchard is one of several notable athletes to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

More, including some top WNBA stars, were featured in the 2022 edition.

Photos from the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.