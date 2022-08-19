Look: Best Georgia Gibbs Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launched worldwide earlier this summer with a few iconic models taking part.

Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has worked with the biggest and best models from all over. Count Georgia Gibbs among them.

The prominent model posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time as a rookie back in 2018. Gibbs did her photoshoot in Aruba.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a video of the shoot to YouTube.

Gibbs posted about her shoot on Instagram.

"The day finally cameeeeee!! ❤️💃🏼❤️," she said a few years ago. "Huge love to the power family of @si_swimsuit for producing an incredible issue, forever inspired by your work to diversify the industry and encourage every one of your models to be their best selves, thank you for all the love & support."

You can view Gibbs' full photoshoot here.