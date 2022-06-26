Look: Best Hannah Jeter Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 07: Hannah Jeter attends the Sports Illustrated Sneak Peek of its SI Swimsuit Island during Art Basel at The W Hotel South Beach on December 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Sean Zanni/Getty Images

It's good to be Derek Jeter.

The legendary MLB Hall of Famer is celebrating his birthday on Sunday. The iconic New York Yankees star is turning 48 years old.

Jeter retired from baseball back in 2014 and has since become a full-time family man.

Derek and his wife, former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Hannah Davis, have three children together.

Hannah Davis is one of the most-popular Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models of all-time.

Hannah Jeter posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times, even landing the cover.

Happy birthday, Derek.