Look: Best Hunter McGrady "Body Paint" Swimsuit Photos

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 29: Model Hunter McGrady visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 29, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Hunter McGrady has become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue veteran.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been a part of the iconic magazine issue for several years.

"Los Angeles native Hunter McGrady made her debut in SI Swimsuit as part of the 2017 model search and became a rookie in ’18. Since then, the model and mom has continued to be an advocate for body diversity and created All Worthy, her own fashion line for QVC that ranges in sizes XXS to 5X. The 28-year-old also hosts a podcast titled Model Citizen with her older sister, model Michaela McGrady," Sports Illustrated Swimsuit wrote.

Years ago, McGrady took part in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit "Body Paint" photos.

SI Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot.

You can view McGrady's entire photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.