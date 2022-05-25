Look: Best Jennie Finch Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The iconic 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released earlier this year.
Over the years, several notable athletes have been featured in the iconic magazine. This year's issue featured some big-time athletes, as well, as several WNBA stars were featured in the issue.
Legendary softball star Jennie Finch is among those who have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Some of Finch's best photos with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.
Finch, one of the best pitchers in softball history, starred collegiately at Arizona, winning a national championship.
The legendary softball star went on to pitch for the United States national team. She's one of the most-iconic figures in the history of the sport.
Finch has since retired, but maintains a very close connection to the sport.
Finch is one of several notable athletes to have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
More from the 2022 edition of the magazine can be seen here.