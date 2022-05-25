Look: Best Jennie Finch Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Jennie Finch prepares to bat during the All-Star and Legends Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The iconic 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released earlier this year.

Over the years, several notable athletes have been featured in the iconic magazine. This year's issue featured some big-time athletes, as well, as several WNBA stars were featured in the issue.

Legendary softball star Jennie Finch is among those who have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Finch's best photos with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 10: United States Olympic softball player Jennie Finch looks on during the MLB 2016 All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game at PETCO Park on July 10, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Finch, one of the best pitchers in softball history, starred collegiately at Arizona, winning a national championship.

The legendary softball star went on to pitch for the United States national team. She's one of the most-iconic figures in the history of the sport.

Finch has since retired, but maintains a very close connection to the sport.

Finch is one of several notable athletes to have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

More from the 2022 edition of the magazine can be seen here.