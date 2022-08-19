Look: Best Katie Austin Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Katie Austin attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue made its debut around the world earlier this summer.

Making her rookie debut for the shoot was fitness model Katie Austin - the daughter of renowned fitness model Denise Austin.

Austin is part of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class, which also includes Christen Harper, Georgina Burke, Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford, Olivia Ponton and 2022 cover model Maye Musk.

Over the past few months, Austin has been sharing photos from her shoot.

"This is a perfect headshot for LinkedIn, right???" she joked last week.

Earlier this summer, she took part in Swim Week as well.

SI Swimsuit had more on Austin:

A 2021 Swim Search co-winner, Katie Austin has inspired millions as a fitness personality, entrepreneur and host. She is a certified fitness trainer and former Division I NCAA athlete who has grown her workout brand to over 1.5 million social media followers. Having launched an app and a YouTube talk show, Austin is a powerhouse representative for young entrepreneurs everywhere. It’s only natural she joins the 2022 SI Swimsuit Rookie class.

All of Katie Austin's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content can be seen here.