Skip to main content
156
New Articles

Look: Best Lily Aldridge Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Model Lily Aldridge attends Club SI Swimsuit at LIV Nightclub hosted by Sports Illustrated at Fontainebleau Miami on February 19, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some big-time models over the years. 

Longtime fashion model Lily Aldridge has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times, dating back to her first shoot in 2014. 

A couple of years later, Aldridge landed the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Aldridge's best photos with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue have also been shared on social media.

You can view Aldridge's full photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.