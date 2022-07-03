Look: Best Lindsey Vonn 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

A select number of athletes and models have taken part in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Legendary United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is part of that group.

The Winter Olympics champion took part in the special photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Some of Vonn's best photos for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit "Body Paint" have been shared on social media.

Vonn has been extremely open about her body on social media over the years.

“I think the body paint shoot was the craziest shoot I’ve been on. From the 13 hours of painting to running around basically naked…it was a trip! By the end of the shoot I felt so confident I didn’t even realize I was only wearing paint!” she said.

