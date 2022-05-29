Look: Best Lindsey Vonn Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released earlier this month.

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This year, some of the WNBA's best players posed for the issue. You can view more from their shoot here.

Lindsey Vonn posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2019.

Some of Vonn's top photos have been shared on social media.

You can view more from Vonn's photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.

Who do you want to see featured in 2023?