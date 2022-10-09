Look: Best Maria Sharapova Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 22: Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses for the media as she is unveiled as car manufacturer Porsche's new brand ambassador at the Porsche Museum on April 22, 2013 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

Maria Sharapova is obviously best known for her tennis career, but she's quite accomplished outside of the court, as well.

The Russian tennis star, who rose to prominence earlier this century, developed one of the biggest brands outside of the game, as well.

Sharapova had major success in the business world, along with modeling, where she posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Sharapova's best photos have been shared on social media. Others, meanwhile, have gone viral on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's website.

Sharapova is one of several top tennis players to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 01: Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates during the women's singles third round match against Jelena stapenko of Latvia on Day Six of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

