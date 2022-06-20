Look: Best Megan Rapinoe Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

United States' forward Megan Rapinoe (L) speaks with United States' forward Alex Morgan after scoring a penalty during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Spain and USA, on June 24, 2019, at the Auguste-Delaune stadium in Reims, northern France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured several members of the legendary United States women's national team.

While Alex Morgan had already posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times, she was joined in 2019 by some of her USWNT teammates.

Megan Rapinoe was among those who posed in 2019.

Rapinoe, who's become one of the biggest voices in sports, posed alongside her teammates for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Rapinoe was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated issue later that summer, too.

You can view her full photos with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.