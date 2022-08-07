Look: Best Melissa Satta Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Melissa Satta attends "J'Accuse" (An Officer And A Spy) premiere during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is a popular United States brand, but it's a worldwide publication.

Over the years, several prominent models from across the globe have posed for the special issue.

Back in 2010, Italian television personality Melissa Satta posed in "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Satta was drawn up in an Italian-themed jersey.

The popular television personality has built up a massive following over the years, with nearly 5 million followers on Instagram.

Melissa is one of several prominent models to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view her full galleries here.