Look: Best NASCAR-Themed Swimsuit Photos Of Danica Patrick

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Danica Patrick was featured in the 2008 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. It was a clever photoshoot to say the least.

The former NASCAR driver actually wore some of her racing gear while on a beach in Florida.

On one hand, Patrick was nervous heading over to the set. On the other hand, she was pumped up about the opportunity.

"This type of shooting is really fun. I didn't know how I'd feel coming in," Patrick said. "I've done very little - I don't think I've ever really been in a straight swimming suit before for a photoshoot. So, I was a little bit nervous but excited too because it's a big deal."

Patrick admit it was weird to be in a bathing suit while wearing racing boots.

Here's a video of Patrick posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Patrick returned for the 2009 issue of SI Swim.

